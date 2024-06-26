GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Shares of GHG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,266. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree Inns brand in the People's Republic of China. It also engages in investment holding activities; and provision of information technology services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

