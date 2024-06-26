GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.64) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GSK. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.74) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.88) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,725.63 ($21.89).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,595 ($20.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,463.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,688.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,630.16. GSK has a 52-week low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.13).

In other GSK news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £7,198.44 ($9,131.60). Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

