GXChain Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. GXChain has a total market cap of $27.07 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GXChain has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

