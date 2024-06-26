Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $9.18

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $8.96. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 482,968 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HMY

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,016,459 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298,604 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,033,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,083,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $90,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,685 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.