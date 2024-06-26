Harmony Price Hits $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last week, Harmony has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $207.19 million and $3.90 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harmony Profile

ONE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 14,315,002,674 coins and its circulating supply is 14,017,102,674 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Harmony is www.harmony.one.

Buying and Selling Harmony

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony (ONE) is a digital currency for the Harmony network, a fast and secure blockchain platform for creating DApps with a focus on scalability and low latency. Harmony uses Secure Random State Sharding and Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) for consensus. The ONE token is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance. Staking ONE secures the network, validates transactions, and earns rewards. Token holders can vote on protocol decisions. Harmony was founded by engineers and academics from universities like Harvard and Stanford and companies such as Google and Amazon, led by Stephen Tse.”

