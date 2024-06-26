Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Crown Castle comprises 0.6% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.41. 2,037,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,685. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.