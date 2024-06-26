Hazelview Securities Inc. Has $84,000 Stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Hazelview Securities Inc. decreased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 26,386 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IHG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

IHG stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.20. 92,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,088. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.47.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.