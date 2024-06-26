Hazelview Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Hazelview Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,356,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,042,000. LXP Industrial Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. CWM LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at LXP Industrial Trust

In other news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,992.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LXP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 809,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,114. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.31 and a beta of 0.85. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.33%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.