Head to Head Review: SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) versus Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) and SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SI-BONE has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and SI-BONE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Medical Systems $624.80 million 6.63 -$21.15 million ($0.55) -253.45 SI-BONE $138.89 million 3.56 -$43.34 million ($1.09) -11.02

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SI-BONE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

94.9% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of SI-BONE shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Medical Systems and SI-BONE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Medical Systems -2.38% -2.82% -2.40% SI-BONE -29.93% -25.14% -18.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Inspire Medical Systems and SI-BONE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Medical Systems 0 5 11 0 2.69 SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00

Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus target price of $251.20, suggesting a potential upside of 80.20%. SI-BONE has a consensus target price of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 119.26%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

Summary

Inspire Medical Systems beats SI-BONE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.