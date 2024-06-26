Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
