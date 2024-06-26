Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of HFWA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 9,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,868. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $581.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.93. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $22.55.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

