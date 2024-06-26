HI Hits 24 Hour Volume of $183,141.50 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. HI has a market cap of $1.33 million and $183,141.50 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HI has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,812.35 or 1.00036572 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005691 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00079318 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048718 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $184,719.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

