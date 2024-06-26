Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Michael Chi Sells 17,303 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Michael Chi sold 17,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $381,877.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,326 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,144.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 20th, Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $183,750.00.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $23.17. 8,497,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,082. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -2,320.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

