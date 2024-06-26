Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $99.10 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.54 or 0.00010616 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00041569 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00032238 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,144,188 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.