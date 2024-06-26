Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,163 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,842,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,370,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,885. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

