Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,453 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,453 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 14.2% in the first quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Price Performance
Shares of TGT remained flat at $146.77 during midday trading on Wednesday. 839,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,616. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Target Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.
View Our Latest Research Report on TGT
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.