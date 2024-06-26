Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $42.44. 6,874,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,521,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

