Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after buying an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 127.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,073,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. P E Global LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 6,745,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,410,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,905 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.39. 1,217,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,253,148. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

