Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases 23 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 776,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,951,000 after purchasing an additional 203,860 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,318,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after purchasing an additional 151,844 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,224,002,000 after acquiring an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML traded down $10.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,012.97. The company had a trading volume of 460,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $399.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,077.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $956.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $902.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

