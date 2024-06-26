Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

IGF traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.18. 412,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,687. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.20. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

