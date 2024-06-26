Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 1,874 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.21. The company had a trading volume of 692,802 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.56. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.