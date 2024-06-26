Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 861 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $242,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $1,351,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $305,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. 236,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,903. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $45.43 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

