Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 16.000-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $355.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.08. Humana has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Argus cut Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $410.47.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

