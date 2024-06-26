Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Shares Up 6.6%

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.37 and last traded at C$5.30. 5,381,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 2,350,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.97.
Hydropothecary Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.30.
About Hydropothecary
The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hydropothecary
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Hydropothecary Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydropothecary and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.