Ian McDonough Acquires 157,893 Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) insider Ian McDonough acquired 157,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £6,315.72 ($8,011.82).
Blackbird Trading Up 2.4 %
LON:BIRD opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of £16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 0.87. Blackbird plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.94 ($0.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.92.
About Blackbird
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Blackbird
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.