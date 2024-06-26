Ian McDonough Acquires 157,893 Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) Stock

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Get Free Report) insider Ian McDonough acquired 157,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £6,315.72 ($8,011.82).

Blackbird Trading Up 2.4 %

LON:BIRD opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of £16.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -435.00 and a beta of 0.87. Blackbird plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.42 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 14.94 ($0.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.92.

Get Blackbird alerts:

About Blackbird

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing software platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.