ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at William Blair

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.75.

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $148.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $114.51 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $494.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in ICF International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in ICF International in the fourth quarter valued at about $995,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

