IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

IES Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $136.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.15. IES has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $705.80 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $3,329,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,184,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,597,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $521,785.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,406,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,758,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 25,000 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $3,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,184,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,597,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,757 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,416. Corporate insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in IES in the first quarter valued at $2,584,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in IES by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IES during the 1st quarter worth about $1,825,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

