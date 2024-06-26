Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.3 %

ITW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.24. 161,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.14. The company has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITW. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

