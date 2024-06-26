IMC Chicago LLC Purchases New Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 329,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.10. 1,874,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,071,844. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

