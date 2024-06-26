IMC Chicago LLC Sells 8,910,045 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,910,045 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $17,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TQQQ. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,056,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,511,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,033,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,574,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,283,000.

Shares of TQQQ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,889,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,099,063. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $77.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

