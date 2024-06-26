Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.05. 124,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 637,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Immunocore Stock Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90,116 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Immunocore by 233.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Immunocore by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 125,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 63,232 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in Immunocore by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,072,000 after purchasing an additional 438,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Immunocore by 1.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,402,000 after buying an additional 66,754 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

