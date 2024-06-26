INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Scott Juda Buys 5,000 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) Director Scott Juda acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,553.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

INmune Bio Stock Performance

Shares of INmune Bio stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 29,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $142.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.89. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 86.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio

About INmune Bio

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in INmune Bio stock. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in INmune Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INMB Free Report ) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of INmune Bio worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

