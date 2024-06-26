INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Scott Juda Buys 5,000 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) Director Scott Juda acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.27 per share, with a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,553.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
INmune Bio Stock Performance
Shares of INmune Bio stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 29,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $142.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.89. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 86.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On INmune Bio
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than INmune Bio
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.