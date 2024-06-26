Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Bertram Grant Bradley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.59, for a total value of C$458,850.00.

Bertram Grant Bradley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AltaGas alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Bertram Grant Bradley sold 10,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.96, for a total value of C$309,600.00.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$30.29. 114,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,166. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.13. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$22.97 and a 1-year high of C$31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

AltaGas Announces Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.09. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1388695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.298 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 price target on AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALA

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.