Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Insider Sells 2,832 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HEICO Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of HEI-A stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.89. The stock had a trading volume of 278,222 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.66.
HEICO Company Profile
