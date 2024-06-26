Insider Selling: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A) Insider Sells 2,832 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI-A – Get Free Report) insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total value of $509,929.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HEICO Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HEI-A stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.89. The stock had a trading volume of 278,222 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.66.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

