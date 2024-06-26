Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells 4,212 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider Geus Aart De sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.05, for a total value of $2,527,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,195,149.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.80 on Wednesday, reaching $597.34. 78,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,753. The stock has a market cap of $91.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.87 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 19.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.18.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

