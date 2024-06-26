Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) CAO Sells 1,535 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $15,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,007.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Olivier Marie sold 1,629 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $18,766.08.

On Monday, May 20th, Olivier Marie sold 998 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $11,586.78.

On Thursday, May 16th, Olivier Marie sold 3,106 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $37,675.78.

On Thursday, April 18th, Olivier Marie sold 223 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $2,497.60.

Upwork Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,996,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,115,000 after acquiring an additional 770,088 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 2,216.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,893,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Upwork by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,693 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the third quarter worth approximately $15,528,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,082,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Upwork

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.