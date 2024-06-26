Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 7,981 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Tuesday, June 18th, Remo Canessa sold 4,689 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.93, for a total value of $848,380.77.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $182.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.98 and its 200 day moving average is $203.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.59 and a 52 week high of $259.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,961,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,307,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,683,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,294,000 after acquiring an additional 102,616 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.