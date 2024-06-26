Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $170.00. The stock had previously closed at $162.46, but opened at $142.14. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems shares last traded at $140.96, with a volume of 359,809 shares.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,032 shares of company stock worth $11,660,898 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 40.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 283.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -253.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

