Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.12 Million Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises 1.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,831,000 after purchasing an additional 664,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,482,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 164.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after purchasing an additional 301,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,895,000 after purchasing an additional 223,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 900,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after purchasing an additional 168,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,680.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

