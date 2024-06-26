Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 3.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $22,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 48.5% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,486 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $364,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.41. 606,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,524. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $89.67 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.89 and a 200-day moving average of $110.17. The stock has a market cap of $181.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.