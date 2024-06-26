Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,784,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,114,000 after acquiring an additional 657,188 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,290,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407,289 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,038,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,902,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in W. P. Carey by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,835,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of WPC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

