Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 584 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,954,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $216.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,545. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.74.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
