Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,972 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.76. 1,359,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,681. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

