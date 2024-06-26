Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 350 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $557.82. The company had a trading volume of 152,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,585. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $574.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $562.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

