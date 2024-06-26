Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.9% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 34,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,625 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.31. The company had a trading volume of 469,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,245. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market cap of $184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.15 and its 200 day moving average is $279.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

