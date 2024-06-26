Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $139.90

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.90 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.73), with a volume of 296635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.59).

Intercede Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £79.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,583.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Klaas van der Leest purchased 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £3,608.04 ($4,576.99). 57.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercede Group

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

