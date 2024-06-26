Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

PDBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,565,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

