Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $480.83 and last traded at $479.60. Approximately 5,425,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 41,096,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.38.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.05.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
