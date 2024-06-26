Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $480.83 and last traded at $479.60. Approximately 5,425,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 41,096,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $479.38.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

