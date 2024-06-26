iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Stake Cut by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,287 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,111,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

DIVB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,658 shares. The stock has a market cap of $349.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.61. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

About iShares Core Dividend ETF

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

