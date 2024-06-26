iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Security National Bank’s Largest Position

Security National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4,062.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 21.7% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,026. The firm has a market cap of $472.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $527.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

